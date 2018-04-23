Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

Welcome to our new series for TODAY Shopping: Deal of the Day!

Every day at 10 a.m. EST, we will reveal an exclusive deal of 20 percent off or more. This deal can only be found on our Shop TODAY Facebook page and will run for just 24 hours. There will be a new deal every day, so be sure to act fast!

Also, be sure to like the Facebook page, so you can be the first to know about deals that you can't get anywhere else on the internet!

Please click on the website links to be directed to the offers from the companies featured, and be sure to read the details. Conditions and restrictions may apply. If you have any specific questions about the details, the products' websites or inventory, please check with the retailers making the offers. You can find their contact information on the sites.

Deal of the Day: April 23

Today's deal is 70 percent off ballerina necklace sets from Girl Nation. These normally retail for $144, but today you can get a set of two for $43, no code needed. The site is also having a huge sale on single ballerina necklaces and ballet shoe earrings!

Ballerina necklace set, $43 (usually $144), Girl Nation

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY. All prices are subject to change and items could sell out based on the merchant’s inventory.

Any aspiring ballerina will love these 14-karat gold plated, hypoallergenic, crystal adorned ballerina necklaces.

Girl Nation

They make the perfect recital or birthday gift!