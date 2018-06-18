Deal of the Day: 60 percent off stars and stripes scarves from YA Living

Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

Welcome to our new series for TODAY Shopping: Deal of the Day!

Every day at 10 a.m. EST, we will reveal an exclusive deal of 20 percent off or more. This deal can only be found on our Shop TODAY Facebook page and will run for just 24 hours. There will be a new deal every day, so be sure to act fast!

Also, be sure to like the Facebook page, so you can be the first to know about deals that you can't get anywhere else on the internet!

Please click on the website links to be directed to the offers from the companies featured, and be sure to read the details. Conditions and restrictions may apply. If you have any specific questions about the details, the products' websites or inventory, please check with the retailers making the offers. You can find their contact information on the sites.

Deal of the Day: June 18

Today's deal is 60 percent off lightweight scarves from YA Living, including a stars and stripes pattern perfect for July Fourth.

Usually, one of these scarves costs $92. But, you can score one for $34, no code needed.

Stars and Stripes Scarf, $34 (usually $92), YA Living California

Each scarf, made from a light polyester material, makes a great layering piece for summer outfits. You'll be ready for any breezy summer night!

If you're not keen on the stars and stripes pattern, there are a bunch of other scarf styles on sale too. We love the sky blue organic scarf, which is also on sale for $34 (60 percent off).

Sky Blue Handloom Scarf, $34 (usually $92), YA Living California