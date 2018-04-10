Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

Deal of the Day: April 10

TODAY Style editor Bobbie Thomas says shapewear can not only boost any woman's confidence, but it can also provide a foundation for clothing to lay properly. If you're in the market for some new confidence-boosting wardrobe staples, this deal is for you.

Today, you can snag a pair of high-waisted Robert Matthew shapewear shorts for 60 percent off on Amazon. Usually, one pair of these shorts costs $50. But, TODAY readers can get a pair for $20, no code needed.

Robert Matthew Shapewear Tummy Control Shorts, $20 (Usually $50), Amazon

These lightweight spandex shorts smooth and provide support under dresses and skirts. They are meant to make your tummy look tighter and provide medium control throughout the midsection.

All you have to do is slip one of these on underneath any outfit to get see the benefits. It will come in handy during sundress season!

You can also score a few other pieces from Robert Matthew on sale too. The Robert Matthew high-waisted shapewear briefs are marked down to $20 from a retail price of $50.

Robert Matthew High-Waisted Shapewear Briefs, $20 (usually $50), Amazon

And, the Robert Matthew full-slip camisole is marked down to $23, though it usually costs $50. This versatile piece can work wonders under everything from jeans and a T-shirt to a summer dress.

Robert Matthew full-slip camisole, $23 (usually $50), Amazon