Deal of the Day: 60 percent off high-waisted shapewear from Robert Matthew

Welcome to our new series for TODAY Shopping: Deal of the Day!

Every day at 10 a.m. EST, we will reveal an exclusive deal of 20 percent off or more. This deal can only be found on our Shop TODAY Facebook page and will run for just 24 hours. There will be a new deal every day, so be sure to act fast!

Also, be sure to like the Facebook page, so you can be the first to know about deals that you can't get anywhere else on the internet!

Please click on the website links to be directed to the offers from the companies featured, and be sure to read the details. Conditions and restrictions may apply. If you have any specific questions about the details, the products' websites or inventory, please check with the retailers making the offers. You can find their contact information on the sites.

Deal of the Day: August 6

Today's deal is 60 percent off high-waisted shapewear thongs from Robert Matthew, no code needed.

Usually, one pair of this underwear costs $50. But you can get a pair on Amazon for $20 with our deal.

Robert Matthew Alluring Women's Shapewear High Waist Thong (nude), $20 (usually $50), Amazon

Robert Matthew Alluring Women's Shapewear High Waist Thong (black), $20 (usually $50),

The shapewear features a lightweight spandex material that's perfect for any season. It is meant to tighten and flatten the tummy with medium to firm control and boasts light boning that offers back support and prevents rolling.

Wear it under casual outfits or fancier dresses for a slimmer look.