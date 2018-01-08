Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

Welcome to our daily series for TODAY Shopping: Deal of the Day!

Every day at 10 a.m. EST, we will reveal an exclusive deal of 20 percent off or more. This deal can only be found on our Shop TODAY Facebook page and will run for just 24 hours. There will be a new deal every day, so be sure to act fast!

Also, be sure to like the new Facebook page, so you can be the first to know about deals that you can't get anywhere else on the internet!

Please click on the website links to be directed to the offers from the companies featured, and be sure to read the details. Conditions and restrictions may apply. If you have any specific questions about the details, the products' websites or inventory, please check with the retailers making the offers. You can find their contact information on the sites.

Deal of the Day: January 8

Bailey 44 is offering 60 percent off their luxe fleece cold shoulder top that comes in three every day colors: black, gray and white. It originally retails for $148. Use code DEAL60.

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY. All prices are subject to change and items could sell out based on the merchant’s inventory.

Remember to use DEAL60 at checkout to get the 60 percent off!

This lightweight off-the-shoulder top is super soft. It's fleece material makes it cozy, without being bulky or stiff. It's perfect for chilly winter nights when you still want to look stylish, but also want to be warm. The cut-out details give it a fashion-forward twist. We love it for date night or a fun girls night out. Just slip on jeans, some shimmery earrings and let this top do all the work!

The best part is it's on super sale for today only, so be sure to grab it while you can. Trust us, here's a deal you won't want to miss!

For more winter date-night ideas, check out our list of favorite little black dresses and the black boots fashion editors can't get enough of this season.

Also, don't forget that in January we are offering two Deals of the Day! Click here to see today's Start TODAY Deal of the Day (that's 55 percent off!).