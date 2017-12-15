Deal of the Day: 60 percent off Aweganics Essential Oils

Get the latest from TODAY Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

Deal of the Day: December 15

Aweganics is offering 60 percent off their organic essential oils for TODAY readers! They were originally $20 each.

Aweganics Peppermint Essential Oil, $8 (normally $20), Amazon

Aweganics Eucalyptus Essential Oil, $8 (normally $20), Amazon

We love Aweganics because their essential oils are USDA certified and 100% organic. Add a few drops to your humidifier, vaporizer, bath or diffuser to help purify the air and calm your mood.

Eucalyptus oil has a strong woody aroma and is said to help with sinus and allergy relief, dandruff, and itchy skin. You can even mix it with a few drops of shampoo or bodywash to help sooth your scalp and skin.

Peppermint's strong minty aroma is great for aromatherapy and is said to reduce hunger cravings, help with joint relief and acne relief, act as a natural insect repellent and help reduce nasuea.

While TODAY hasn't verified any of these claims, we love essential oils as something you can add to your bath, your daily lotion, or your humidifier as a little pick-me-up.

