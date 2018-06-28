Deal of the Day: 55 percent off lightweight, one-size-fits-all ponchos

Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

Welcome to our new series for TODAY Shopping: Deal of the Day!

Every day at 10 a.m. EST, we will reveal an exclusive deal of 20 percent off or more. This deal can only be found on our Shop TODAY Facebook page and will run for just 24 hours. There will be a new deal every day, so be sure to act fast!

Also, be sure to like the Facebook page, so you can be the first to know about deals that you can't get anywhere else on the internet!

Please click on the website links to be directed to the offers from the companies featured, and be sure to read the details. Conditions and restrictions may apply. If you have any specific questions about the details, the products' websites or inventory, please check with the retailers making the offers. You can find their contact information on the sites.

Deal of the Day: June 28

Today's deal is 55 percent off lightweight ponchos from AprilMarin with the code TODAY. Usually, one poncho from this brand — which specializes in one-size-fits-all-clothing — costs $84, but using our exclusive discount code, you can choose one from nine different colors for $38.

Lightweight Blue Katelyn Poncho, $38 with code TODAY (usually $84), AprilMarin

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY. All prices are subject to change and items could sell out based on the merchant’s inventory.

By clicking on the link above, you'll be able to see all the colors available. We love the blue one above and the black one also matches with pretty much everything!

Lightweight Black Katelyn Poncho, $38 with code TODAY (usually $84), AprilMarin

Each poncho is made from an acrylic material and designed to be light enough to wear all throughout the spring and fall or even on cool summer nights!

Be sure to use the code TODAY at checkout!