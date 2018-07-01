Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

Welcome to our new series for TODAY Shopping: Deal of the Day!

Every day at 10 a.m. EST, we will reveal an exclusive deal of 20 percent off or more. This deal can only be found on our Shop TODAY Facebook page and will run for just 24 hours. There will be a new deal every day, so be sure to act fast!

Also, be sure to like the Facebook page, so you can be the first to know about deals that you can't get anywhere else on the internet!

Please click on the website links to be directed to the offers from the companies featured, and be sure to read the details. Conditions and restrictions may apply. If you have any specific questions about the details, the products' websites or inventory, please check with the retailers making the offers. You can find their contact information on the sites.

Deal of the Day: June 7

Today's deal is 50 percent off adorable mommy-and-me necklaces from Samantha Faye, no code needed. Usually, a set of two necklaces (mother and daughter) costs $68, but today, you can score a set for $34 — meaning each necklace costs $17.

Matching necklaces, $34 (usually $68), Samantha Faye

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY. All prices are subject to change and items could sell out based on the merchant’s inventory.

You can choose from tons of different designs ranging from kittens and doves ...

Samantha Faye

... to wishbones and pineapples.

Samantha Faye

You can shop the whole collection here or by pressing the shop button above.

Each necklace comes in either a 14-karat gold, rose gold or sterling silver-plated finish with an adjustable 16-18 inch chain.

They're perfect for mothers and daughters, best friends, sisters, cousins and anyone else in between.