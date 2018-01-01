Deal of the Day: 50 percent off 'love' bracelets from Maya Brenner

Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

Welcome to our new series for TODAY Shopping: Deal of the Day!

Every day at 10 a.m. EST, we will reveal an exclusive deal of 20 percent off or more. This deal can only be found on our Shop TODAY Facebook page and will run for just 24 hours. There will be a new deal every day, so be sure to act fast!

Also, be sure to like the Facebook page, so you can be the first to know about deals that you can't get anywhere else on the internet!

Please click on the website links to be directed to the offers from the companies featured, and be sure to read the details. Conditions and restrictions may apply. If you have any specific questions about the details, the products' websites or inventory, please check with the retailers making the offers. You can find their contact information on the sites.

Deal of the Day: May 1

Still need to snag that perfect Mother's Day gift? Why not get something that shows your love?

Today's deal is 50 percent off Maya Brenner 'LOVE' bracelets in either rose gold and silver using the code 'MBTODAY1.' Usually, one of these bracelets costs $65. But, TODAY viewers can score one for just $32.50, using our exclusive discount code.

LOVE Bracelets, $32.50 with code MBTODAY1 (usually $65), Maya Brenner

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY. All prices are subject to change and items could sell out based on the merchant’s inventory.

Created by Los Angeles jewelry designer Maya Brenner, the limited edition stainless steel bracelets are coated in either rose gold or silver (your choice). The thin bracelet comes on a 6 to 7-inch, adjustable chain.

Maya Brenner

It is understated enough to wear every day, but the messaging will certainly leave a lasting impression!