Deal of the Day: 50 percent off cute tennis backpacks from Ame and Lulu

Welcome to our new series for TODAY Shopping: Deal of the Day!

Every day at 10 a.m. EST, we will reveal an exclusive deal of 20 percent off or more. This deal can only be found on our Shop TODAY Facebook page and will run for just 24 hours. There will be a new deal every day, so be sure to act fast!

Also, be sure to like the Facebook page, so you can be the first to know about deals that you can't get anywhere else on the internet!

Deal of the Day: July 10

Ready to hit the tennis court (or anywhere else) in style? Today's deal is 50 percent off cute, colorful backpacks from Ame and Lulu with the code TODAY50.

Usually, one of these bags costs $128. But using our exclusive discount code, you can get one for $64. And, you can add a monogram for $12.

Choose from the two patterns below:

Black Shutters Brooks Tennis Backpack, $64 with code TODAY50 (usually $128), Ame & Lulu

Tilly Brooks Tennis Backpack, $64 with code TODAY50 (usually $128), Ame & Lulu

Each backpack features an exterior zip pocket that holds up to two rackets (or a book, if tennis isn't your scene), and the main compartment provides plenty of room for anything else. It's made of a solid canvas with a hint of pattern. And, the durable nylon liner is easy to clean!

Make sure to use the code TODAY50 at checkout! The deal ends today.