Deal of the Day: April 6

Finish your Mother's Day shopping early this year with today's deal on pretty, customized monogrammed necklaces!

Usually, one of these antique mongrammed disc necklaces from Golden Thread costs $75. But, TODAY readers can now get one for $38, no code needed.

Golden Thread Large Antique Monogrammed Disc Necklace, $38, Amazon

These gold-plated pendant necklaces can display up to three initials, though only one is required for custom engraving. They come on 30-inch, yellow-gold filled chains, so the pendent hits the middle of the torso — perfect for layering.

Golden Thread

The necklace's pendant is large enough so the monogram is clearly visible, adding a personalized touch to every outfit.

Golden Thread

Snag one of these eye-catching necklaces for your favorite mom this Mother's Day and you'll save money on a thoughtful, customized gift!

