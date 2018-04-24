Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

Deal of the Day: April 24

Did you know that certain zodiac signs could correspond with specific scents? Neither did we. But, with this deal, you can try it yourself.

Today only, you can snag a custom zodiac perfume from The Lyfestyle Co. discounted by 50 percent with the code "TODAY50." The company slashed the prices on perfumes for every zodiac sign from Capricorn to Sagittarius. Usually, one perfume costs $38, but TODAY readers can get one for $19, using the discount code.

Each perfume is infused with crystals, cruelty free and completely vegan.

The company creates the scents using natural ingredients to enhance the positive attributes of each zodiac sign.