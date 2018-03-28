Deal of the Day: 50 percent off award-winning root cover up from Color Wow

Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

Deal of the Day: March 28

The days between hair color appointments can be daunting. Unless, of course, you've found a great root cover up.

Today's deal is 50 percent off Color Wow bundles including root cover up and hair gloss treatment from Federici Brands. Usually, one of these bundles retails for $55. But, with the code 'WOWTODAY,' you can score one for $27.

That's cheaper than it would usually cost to get the root cover up on its own!

The product comes in eight colors, ranging from platinum blonde to black. To use it, just take the included brush, dab it in the cover up and apply it to any areas that need a touch of color. The brush allows more precision than a typical spray cover up. So, it has won Allure Awards for five years in a row.

Then, add the Pop and Lock gloss treatment for added shine and UV protection.

Reviewers on the company's site have remarked that this product looks natural, leaves your hair feeling soft and actually stays in place between washes. Since it's water resistant, you might even be able to swim in it!