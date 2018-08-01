Deal of the Day: 46 percent off a ceramic hair straightener from Leyla Milani

Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

Welcome to our new series for TODAY Shopping: Deal of the Day!

Every day at 10 a.m. EST, we will reveal an exclusive deal of 20 percent off or more. This deal can only be found on our Shop TODAY Facebook page and will run for just 24 hours. There will be a new deal every day, so be sure to act fast!

Also, be sure to like the Facebook page, so you can be the first to know about deals that you can't get anywhere else on the internet!

Please click on the website links to be directed to the offers from the companies featured, and be sure to read the details. Conditions and restrictions may apply. If you have any specific questions about the details, the products' websites or inventory, please check with the retailers making the offers. You can find their contact information on the sites.

Deal of the Day: August 8

Need a new flat iron? Today's deal is 46 percent off a professional ceramic hair straightener from Leyla Milani on Amazon.

Usually, one of these straighteners costs $110. But with our deal, you'll get one for $59.

Leyla Milani Hair Straightener, $59 (usually $110), Amazon

The straightener features a smart mode that chooses the right setting for any specific hair type, tourmaline ceramic plates that prevent snagging and add shine, it heats up in a matter of seconds and it comes with an automatic shut-off feature for safety.

Make sure to snag this deal on Amazon before it ends at the end of the day!