Deal of the Day: 45 percent off lightweight kimono wraps

Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

Welcome to our new series for TODAY Shopping: Deal of the Day!

Every day at 10 a.m. EST, we will reveal an exclusive deal of 20 percent off or more. This deal can only be found on our Shop TODAY Facebook page and will run for just 24 hours. There will be a new deal every day, so be sure to act fast!

Also, be sure to like the Facebook page, so you can be the first to know about deals that you can't get anywhere else on the internet!

Please click on the website links to be directed to the offers from the companies featured, and be sure to read the details. Conditions and restrictions may apply. If you have any specific questions about the details, the products' websites or inventory, please check with the retailers making the offers. You can find their contact information on the sites.

Deal of the Day: May 15

At this time of year, the temperature can vary from cold to truly hot and back to cool again in just one day. This is for those days.

Today's deal is 45 percent off kimono wraps from rockflowerpaper, no code needed. Usually, one of these versatile pieces costs $62. But, TODAY readers can choose one of three colors for $35.

Ophelia Olive Kimono Wrap, $35 (usually $62), rockflowerpower

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY. All prices are subject to change and items could sell out based on the merchant’s inventory.

Annaleise Charcoal Kimono Wrap/Scarf, $35 (usually $62), rockflowerpaper

Kasbah Red Coral Kimono Wrap/Scarf, $35 (usually $62), rockflowerpaper

Each of these versatile wraps is made from wrinkle-resistant microfiber, rayon and wool.

rockflowerpaper

The lightweight accessory can double as a scarf for a different look, making it great for travel, when storage space is limited.