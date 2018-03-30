Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

Welcome to our new series for TODAY Shopping: Deal of the Day!

Every day at 10 a.m. EST, we will reveal an exclusive deal of 20 percent off or more. This deal can only be found on our Shop TODAY Facebook page and will run for just 24 hours. There will be a new deal every day, so be sure to act fast!

Also, be sure to like the Facebook page, so you can be the first to know about deals that you can't get anywhere else on the internet!

Please click on the website links to be directed to the offers from the companies featured, and be sure to read the details. Conditions and restrictions may apply. If you have any specific questions about the details, the products' websites or inventory, please check with the retailers making the offers. You can find their contact information on the sites.

Deal of the Day: March 30

Accessorize your spring wardrobe with today's deal on the Typhon choker from Jules Smith Designs. Normally, one of these chokers retails for $60. But, Today readers can get one for $36, no code needed.

A 14-karat gold-plated charm with crystals sits on a genuine black leather strap on this minimalist choker to add a touch of sparkle and edge to any outfit.

Jules Smith Designs

It comes with an extender to fit a range of sizes, and a lobster clasp ensures a close, but comfortable, fit.

Pair it with jeans and a T-shirt for a casual day or a little black dress for a night on the town! It also makes a great gift for any teen.