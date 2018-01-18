Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

Deal of the Day: January 18

Today only, K. Carroll Accessories is offering 40 percent off their Bonnie Quilted Tote. This product comes in three reversible colors and is normally priced at $50.

With this deal you are basically paying $30 for two different tote bags! With one easy flip, this tote can easily change colors to fit whatever mood you are in.

We love that both sides are identical, meaning you'll always have inner and outer zipped pockets and inner and outer side pockets no matter what color you choose. Plus the nylon material keeps it strong and durable, but still lightweight if you plan on carrying yours around all day!

