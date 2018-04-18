Deal of the Day: 40 percent off mommy-and-me purses from K. Carroll

Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

Deal of the Day: April 18

Mommy-and-me gifts and apparel can be cute, especially around Mother's Day. That's why this deal makes for a great Mother's Day gift.

Today's deal is 40 percent off mommy-and-me purse sets from K. Carroll Accessories. Both the larger and smaller envelope purses come in the set of two. Usually, one set costs $60. But, TODAY readers can snag one for $36, no code needed.

Both the black and pink sets are discounted today.

K. Carroll Mommy-and-Me Pink Emma Envelope Purses, $36 (usually $60), Amazon

K. Carroll Mommy-and-Me Emma Black Envelope Purses, $36 (usually $60), Amazon

The company's owner and founder and her 10-year-old created these vegan leather purses together. The set comes with a smaller and larger purse so moms and daughters can match. And, each purse comes with a removable chain crossbody strap and a wristlet strap.

If you aren't a mom, you can just use this set as a matching wallet and purse!