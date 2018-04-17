Deal of the Day: 40 percent off Lucy B's creamy body butter

Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

Welcome to our new series for TODAY Shopping: Deal of the Day!

Every day at 10 a.m. EST, we will reveal an exclusive deal of 20 percent off or more. This deal can only be found on our Shop TODAY Facebook page and will run for just 24 hours. There will be a new deal every day, so be sure to act fast!

Also, be sure to like the Facebook page, so you can be the first to know about deals that you can't get anywhere else on the internet!

Please click on the website links to be directed to the offers from the companies featured, and be sure to read the details. Conditions and restrictions may apply. If you have any specific questions about the details, the products' websites or inventory, please check with the retailers making the offers. You can find their contact information on the sites.

Deal of the Day: April 17

Still need to find the perfect Mother’s Day gift? This might be it.

Today’s deal is 40 percent off creamy body butters from Lucy B’s Beauty. Usually, one of these body butters costs $29. But, TODAY readers can score one of three different scents for $17, no code needed.

Choose between the wild jasmine, pink frangipani or water lotus and vanilla body butters for this discount.

Wild Jasmine Body Butter, $17 (usually $29), Lucy B’s Beauty

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY. All prices are subject to change and items could sell out based on the merchant’s inventory.

Water Lotus and Vanilla Body Butter, $17 (usually $29), Lucy B’s Beauty

Pink Frangipani Body Butter, $17 (usually $29), Lucy B’s Beauty

Made from shea butter and olive oil, these body butters are meant to hydrate the skin while leaving behind a luxurious scent. Each one is non-greasy and absorbent, and the company ensures the body butters are cruelty free — not tested on animals.

The wild jasmine is infused with floral notes, the water lotus and vanilla features hints of rose petals, amber and wood and the pink frangipani body butter leaves behind notes of grapefruit, pineapple and coconut milk.