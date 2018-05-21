Deal of the Day: 40 percent off hair detanglers from Knotty Tamer

Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

Welcome to our new series for TODAY Shopping: Deal of the Day!

Every day at 10 a.m. EST, we will reveal an exclusive deal of 20 percent off or more. This deal can only be found on our Shop TODAY Facebook page and will run for just 24 hours. There will be a new deal every day, so be sure to act fast!

Also, be sure to like the Facebook page, so you can be the first to know about deals that you can't get anywhere else on the internet!

Please click on the website links to be directed to the offers from the companies featured, and be sure to read the details. Conditions and restrictions may apply. If you have any specific questions about the details, the products' websites or inventory, please check with the retailers making the offers. You can find their contact information on the sites.

Deal of the Day: May 21

If you've tried almost every hair brush, but somehow knots persist, this deal might help.

Today, you can score 40 percent off detanglers from Knotty Tamer with the code TODAY. Usually, one of these gadgets costs $24. But, TODAY viewers can snag one for $14 using our exclusive discount code.

Knotty Tamer Detangler, $14 with code TODAY (usually $24), Knotty Tamer

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY. All prices are subject to change and items could sell out based on the merchant’s inventory.

The tool features a unique design to comb through most hair types effortlessly, including kids' hair. It comes in three different colors — white, blue and pink — and each comes with a satin carry bag and an instruction booklet.

The deal ends at the end of the day.