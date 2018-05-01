Deal of the Day: 40 percent off durable, versatile weatherproof totes from ANDI

Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

Welcome to our new series for TODAY Shopping: Deal of the Day!

Every day at 10 a.m. EST, we will reveal an exclusive deal of 20 percent off or more. This deal can only be found on our Shop TODAY Facebook page and will run for just 24 hours. There will be a new deal every day, so be sure to act fast!

Deal of the Day: July 5

Today's deal is 40 percent off ergonomic, weatherproof tote bags from ANDI, no code needed.

Usually, one of these bags costs $198. But with this deal, you can get one for $119.

The ANDI Tonal Camo Red, $119 (usually $198), ANDI

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY. All prices are subject to change and items could sell out based on the merchant’s inventory.

The ANDI Midnight Metal Colorchrome, $119 (usually $198), ANDI

Made from a water-resistant and temperature adaptive nylon material, the ANDI bag can fold into itself, making it the perfect go bag.

ANDI NYC

The lightweight bag transforms from a tote into a backpack and smart pockets on both the inside and outside let you carry any essentials.

ANDI NYC

The best part? It's machine washable.