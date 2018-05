Deal of the Day: 38 percent off skin smoothing gel by SkinCult

Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

Welcome to our new series for TODAY Shopping: Deal of the Day!

Every day at 10 a.m. EST, we will reveal an exclusive deal of 20 percent off or more. This deal can only be found on our Shop TODAY Facebook page and will run for just 24 hours. There will be a new deal every day, so be sure to act fast!

Also, be sure to like the Facebook page, so you can be the first to know about deals that you can't get anywhere else on the internet!

Please click on the website links to be directed to the offers from the companies featured, and be sure to read the details. Conditions and restrictions may apply. If you have any specific questions about the details, the products' websites or inventory, please check with the retailers making the offers. You can find their contact information on the sites.

Deal of the Day: May 29

Calling all skin care lovers: Today's deal is 38 percent off surface smoothing gel from SkinCult. Usually, a bottle costs $47, but TODAY fans can get one for $29, no code needed.

Surface Smoothing Gel, $29 (usually $47), SkinCult

Gently massage the gel onto clean skin to non-abrasively roll away dead surface skin cells. It's made to reveal smoother skin right away.