Deal of the Day: 37 percent off liquid lipsticks from Beth Bender Beauty

Welcome to our new series for TODAY Shopping: Deal of the Day!

Every day at 10 a.m. EST, we will reveal an exclusive deal of 20 percent off or more. This deal can only be found on our Shop TODAY Facebook page and will run for just 24 hours. There will be a new deal every day, so be sure to act fast!

Also, be sure to like the Facebook page, so you can be the first to know about deals that you can't get anywhere else on the internet!

Please click on the website links to be directed to the offers from the companies featured, and be sure to read the details. Conditions and restrictions may apply. If you have any specific questions about the details, the products' websites or inventory, please check with the retailers making the offers. You can find their contact information on the sites.

Deal of the Day: April 12

Need to brighten up your look? This deal might help!

Today, you can get two liquid lipsticks from Beth Bender Beauty for 37 percent off.usually, two of these lipsticks would cost $32. TODAY readers can snag any two for $20, no code needed. Just add the lipsticks to your cart. You’ll see the discount at checkout.

Give Me Lip liquid lipsticks (set of 2), $20 (usually $32), Beth Bender Beauty

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY. All prices are subject to change and items could sell out based on the merchant’s inventory.

Created with a long-lasting, water-resistant formula, these lightweight lipsticks are infused with vitamin E and avocado oil to help hydrate the lips, according to the company's website. They require only one coat, since they're highly pigmented, and the company also recommends mixing two colors for a custom shade.

Beth Bender Beauty

You can choose from six different sets of two different colors, ranging from bright and metallic to everyday nudes.

The lipsticks are made in Los Angeles, free of animal-derived materials.