Deal of the Day: 34 percent off silver letter necklaces from With Love, D

Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

Welcome to our new series for TODAY Shopping: Deal of the Day!

Every day at 10 a.m. EST, we will reveal an exclusive deal of 20 percent off or more. This deal can only be found on our Shop TODAY Facebook page and will run for just 24 hours. There will be a new deal every day, so be sure to act fast!

Also, be sure to like the Facebook page, so you can be the first to know about deals that you can't get anywhere else on the internet!

Please click on the website links to be directed to the offers from the companies featured, and be sure to read the details. Conditions and restrictions may apply. If you have any specific questions about the details, the products' websites or inventory, please check with the retailers making the offers. You can find their contact information on the sites.

Deal of the Day: April 2

Gift a loved one (or yourself) a personalized accessory. Today's deal is 34 percent off a a letter necklace from With Love, D. Usually, one of these costs $24. But, TODAY readers can get one (in any letter) for $16, no code needed.

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY. All prices are subject to change and items could sell out based on the merchant’s inventory.

Each necklace features a sterling silver chain and pendant with cubic zirconia stones. In addition to the plain silver look, you can also snag a necklace with 14-karat gold or rose gold plating as well.

The simple, small necklace makes a great gift for anyone who loves suble, personalized accessories. It's small enough to blend in with any outfit — giving the wearer a staple necklace for everyday wear.