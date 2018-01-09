Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

Deal of the Day: January 9

Today only, Isabelle Grace Jewelry is offering 33 percent off their Candy Drop bracelets that normally retail for $48. This also includes free shipping: now that's a deal!

Use code TODAY30 to redeem the discount!

These chic Candy Drop bracelets are the perfect combination of elegance and style. Each bracelet is decorated with a single colorful gemstone along a 14 karat gold or sterling silver chain.

We love their simplicity and the pop of color and fun these can bring to any outfit. They are prefect for wearing alone or in sets, and they also look great when layered with other bracelets or watches on your wrist.

And, if you're already thinking about Valentine's Day, this is the perfect gift for mom, sister or grandma!

