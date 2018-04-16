Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

Welcome to our new series for TODAY Shopping: Deal of the Day!

Every day at 10 a.m. EST, we will reveal an exclusive deal of 20 percent off or more. This deal can only be found on our Shop TODAY Facebook page and will run for just 24 hours. There will be a new deal every day, so be sure to act fast!

Also, be sure to like the Facebook page, so you can be the first to know about deals that you can't get anywhere else on the internet!

Please click on the website links to be directed to the offers from the companies featured, and be sure to read the details. Conditions and restrictions may apply. If you have any specific questions about the details, the products' websites or inventory, please check with the retailers making the offers. You can find their contact information on the sites.

Deal of the Day: April 16

Today's deal is 33 percent off a curved initial necklace from Isabella Grace Jewelry. These normally retail for $62 but TODAY readers can get theirs for $41.54 - that's a 33 percent discount! There's no discount code needed.

Curved Initial Necklace, $41 (normally $62), Amazon

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY. All prices are subject to change and items could sell out based on the merchant’s inventory.

This minimalist necklace looks perfect layered or on its own and is the perfect addition to your jewelry box. It is available in 14kt gold filled or sterling silver and you can choose from two chain lengths: 16 inches or 18 inches.

You can even add up to three initials on one bar!