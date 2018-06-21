Deal of the Day: 30 percent off pure roll-on perfume oils from Kelly and Jones

Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

Welcome to our new series for TODAY Shopping: Deal of the Day!

Every day at 10 a.m. EST, we will reveal an exclusive deal of 20 percent off or more. This deal can only be found on our Shop TODAY Facebook page and will run for just 24 hours. There will be a new deal every day, so be sure to act fast!

Also, be sure to like the Facebook page, so you can be the first to know about deals that you can't get anywhere else on the internet!

Please click on the website links to be directed to the offers from the companies featured, and be sure to read the details. Conditions and restrictions may apply. If you have any specific questions about the details, the products' websites or inventory, please check with the retailers making the offers. You can find their contact information on the sites.

Deal of the Day: June 21

Want a new perfume for summer? Today's deal is 30 percent off roll-on perfume oils from Kelly and Jones with the code TODAY30.

Usually one of these hand-poured perfumes costs $30, but you can get one of five scents for $21 with our exclusive discount code.

The discounted scents are inspired by the aromas of wine — citrus, earth, fruit, floral and oak.

Citrus Perfume Oil, $21 with code TODAY30 (usually $30), Kelly and Jones

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY. All prices are subject to change and items could sell out based on the merchant’s inventory.

Earth Perfume Oil, $21 with code TODAY30 (usually $30), Kelly and Jones

Floral Perfume Oil, $21 with code TODAY30 (usually $30), Kelly and Jones

Fruit Perfume Oil, $21 with code TODAY30 (usually $30), Kelly and Jones

Oak Perfume Oil, $21 with code TODAY30 (usually $30), Kelly and Jones

Each wine-inspired perfume is made from a blend of essential oils, fragrance and coconut oil. It comes in a pretty glass bottle with a roll-on applicator.

You can wear them individually, or layer them for a truly unique scent!