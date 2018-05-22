Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

Deal of the Day: May 21

Need a bag to carry all your summer necessities? This is it.

Today's deal is 30 percent off expandable go bags from Andi NYC, no code needed. Just head to the exclusive TODAY Show page on the brand's website to see the discount.

Usually, one of these bags costs $118. But, you can snag one for $83 in two different designs.

Andi Go Bag, Ink Colorchrome, $83 (usually $118), ANDI New York

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY. All prices are subject to change and items could sell out based on the merchant’s inventory.

Andi Go Bag, Red Camo, $83 (usually $118), ANDI New York

Each water-resistant nylon bag can be worn at the hip, over the shoulder or even as a clutch. At it's regular size, it fits a water bottle and a few other essentials. But, it also expands to triple the carrying capacity.

ANDI New York

The product is 100 percent vegan — no animal products were used. And, it boasts a magnetic pocket plus multiple zipped pockets to make finding and compartmentalizing things easy.

The deal ends at the end of the day.