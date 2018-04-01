Deal of the Day: 30 percent off cozy jersey pajama sets

Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

Deal of the Day: June 4

Perfect for anyone who loves comfortably lounging around the house, today's deal is 30 percent off jersey pajama sets from Munki Munki with the code, "TODAY." Usually one set of pajamas costs $94, but you can snag one of four different prints for $66 using our exclusive discount code.

Bird in the Bush Pajamas, $66 with code TODAY (usually $92), Munki Munki

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY. All prices are subject to change and items could sell out based on the merchant’s inventory.

Horses Pajamas, $66 with code TODAY (usually $92), Munki Munki

Bird Wallpaper Pajamas, $66 with code TODAY (usually $92), Munki Munki

Elephant Lace Pajamas, $66 with code TODAY (usually $92), Munki Munki

With fun animal designs and a soft jersey knit fabric these are the perfect pajamas for both sleeping comfortably and lounging around all day!