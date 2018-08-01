Deal of the Day: 30 percent off cooling, firming face gels from Skyn Iceland

Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

Deal of the Day!

Every day at 10 a.m. EST, we will reveal an exclusive deal of 20 percent off or more. This deal can only be found on our Shop TODAY Facebook page and will run for just 24 hours. There will be a new deal every day, so be sure to act fast!

Also, be sure to like the Facebook page, so you can be the first to know about deals that you can't get anywhere else on the internet!

Please click on the website links to be directed to the offers from the companies featured, and be sure to read the details. Conditions and restrictions may apply. If you have any specific questions about the details, the products' websites or inventory, please check with the retailers making the offers. You can find their contact information on the sites.

Deal of the Day: June 8

Ready for a skin care boost? Today's deal is 30 percent off Hydro Cool firming face gels from Skyn Iceland with the code TODAY30. Each pack comes with eight face gels, and usually, one pack costs $35. But, TODAY fans can score a pack of eight for $24.50 using our exclusive discount code.

Each pack includes four forehead patches and four for smile lines.

Hydro Cool Firming Face Gels, $24.50 with code TODAY30 (usually $25), Skyn Iceland

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY. All prices are subject to change and items could sell out based on the merchant’s inventory.

The face gels are meant to be a 10-minute weekly treatment to erase wrinkles and flatten expression lines. The brand describes the gels as an "intensive" treatment to "turn back the clock by visibly filling in forehead furrows and smile lines for up to 24 hours."

Leave the peptide-packed patches on for 10 minutes per week. Skyn Iceland

The ingredients include organic tomato stem cell extract, ginseng stem cell extract and copper tripeptide-1. Along with a few other peptides. The company website also provides a video on how to apply the gel patches.

Remember to use our code, TODAY30 , for the discount!