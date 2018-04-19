Deal of the Day: 30 percent off colorful travel kimonos from OTHERWORLD

Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

Welcome to our new series for TODAY Shopping: Deal of the Day!

Every day at 10 a.m. EST, we will reveal an exclusive deal of 20 percent off or more. This deal can only be found on our Shop TODAY Facebook page and will run for just 24 hours. There will be a new deal every day, so be sure to act fast!

Also, be sure to like the Facebook page, so you can be the first to know about deals that you can't get anywhere else on the internet!

Please click on the website links to be directed to the offers from the companies featured, and be sure to read the details. Conditions and restrictions may apply. If you have any specific questions about the details, the products' websites or inventory, please check with the retailers making the offers. You can find their contact information on the sites.

Deal of the Day: April 19

Whether it already feels like spring in your neighborhood or it feels like winter will never end, warmer weather is coming soon.

So, today's deal is 30 percent off kimonos from OTHERWORLD. Usually, one of these colorful garments costs $118. But, TODAY readers can snag one (in three different patterns) for $82, with the discount code "OTHERWORLDLOVE."

Saharan Nomad Kimono, $82 (usually $118), OTHERWORLD

New Medina Palms Kimono, $82 (usually $118), OTHERWORLD

Chi Chi Kimono, $82 (usually $118), OTHERWORLD

Whether worn as a scarf, skirt, dress or cover-up, these kimonos add a pop of bright color to any outfit. Each print is uniquely designed using travel photographs.

OTHERWORLD

These kimonos can look just as good with a pair of jeans as they would over a bathing suit at the beach.