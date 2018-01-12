Deal of the Day: 30 percent off Circle Earrings by Aurate New York

Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

Deal of the Day: January 12

Today only, Aurate New York jewelry is giving TODAY readers 30 percent off all their geometric circle earrings that originally sell for $180 and up. Use code TODAY30 to get the deal!

Get 30 percent off with TODAY30!

We love these earrings because they are beautifully modern and geometric, but still delicate enough to be worn throughout the day. Whether you are running to a PTO meeting or a lunch date, these will add an touch of fun to any outfit.

If you are looking to go the extra mile, Aurate is also offering 30 percent off their 14k and 18k gold earrings through the link above. Fancy!