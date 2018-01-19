Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

Deal of the Day: January 19

Today only, Lucy B's Beauty is offering 25 percent off a bundle of one of their top selling roll-on oils, paired with one lip gloss. This originally sells for $52.

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY. All prices are subject to change and items could sell out based on the merchant’s inventory.

These gift sets come with one tinted gloss and one roll-on oil — and they make the perfect special something for your daughter, partner, or mother on Valentine's Day!

The lip glosses come in a nude, pink or rub red color and appear more as a stain on the lips than something heavy or opaque. The site claims that they are infused with confidence enhancing flower essences that will help boost your mood — now, we'll give that a try!

The roll-on oils come in three fragrances: Tiare Coconut, Amber and Honeysuckle and Pink Frangipini. The Tiare coconut is like a perfect summer's day in a bottle. It is an exotic floral scent with notes of delicate tiare flowers, a heart of creamy coconut, magnolia and champaca.

The Amber and Honeysuckle is a deep, exotic fragrance featuring honeysuckle and peach.

Pink Frangini has more of a tropical beach scent and is more smooth and sweet with floral and fruit fragrances.

