Deal of the Day: 25 percent off leather or marine rope monogrammed bracelets

Welcome to our new series for TODAY Shopping: Deal of the Day!

Every day at 10 a.m. EST, we will reveal an exclusive deal of 20 percent off or more. This deal can only be found on our Shop TODAY Facebook page and will run for just 24 hours. There will be a new deal every day, so be sure to act fast!

Also, be sure to like the Facebook page, so you can be the first to know about deals that you can't get anywhere else on the internet!

Please click on the website links to be directed to the offers from the companies featured, and be sure to read the details. Conditions and restrictions may apply. If you have any specific questions about the details, the products' websites or inventory, please check with the retailers making the offers. You can find their contact information on the sites.

Deal of the Day: July 24

Today's deal is 25 percent off monogrammed bracelets from Miansai with the code HOOKEDTODAY25. Usually, the bracelets range in price from $55 to $90. But, you can snag one for as low as $41 using our exclusive discount code.

You can choose either a hook or anchor design with a silver, gold or rose gold plated finish. To add a monogram, it costs $15 extra.

Here are a few designs we love:

Miansai Rope Hook Bracelet (silver), $41 (usually $55), Miansai

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY. All prices are subject to change and items could sell out based on the merchant’s inventory.

Miansai Leather Hook Bracelet (silver), $49 (usually $65), Miansai

Miansai Leather Mini Anchor Bracelet (rose gold), $49 (usually $65), Miansai

Shop the whole collection by pressing this link.

Each bracelet features a sturdy construction and a sleek, timeless design. They're perfect for everyday summer wear!