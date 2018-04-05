Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

Deal of the Day: April 5

With today's deal, there's no need to smell a bunch of scents to find the perfect one. The company's website does it for you!

Usually, a bottle of individualized Hawthorn cologne costs $60. But, TODAY readers can get one for $45 (or two for $75) with the discount code TODAY.

Hawthorne individualized cologne, $45 with code TODAY (originally $60), Hawthorne

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY. All prices are subject to change and items could sell out based on the merchant’s inventory.

Hawthorne is the first brand to offer personalized cologne. Once you click into the website, you will immediately see a survey asking lifestyle questions to get a sense of the person the cologne is for. It asks about his diet, work, personality, body chemistry and a few other things. Then, at the end, you'll get a recommendation for specific scents like "Citrus and Woody" or "Aromatic and Warm."

Code: TODAY

Retail price: $60-$100

The company brought in award-winning perfumers like Olivier Gillotin, Quentin Bisch and Rodrigo Flores-Roux, who created Tom Ford, Dior and John Varvatos.

And, while Hawthorne prides itself on getting the scent right. It offers free exchanges until customers find the perfect cologne!