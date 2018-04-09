Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

Welcome to our new series for TODAY Shopping: Deal of the Day!

Every day at 10 a.m. EST, we will reveal an exclusive deal of 20 percent off or more. This deal can only be found on our Shop TODAY Facebook page and will run for just 24 hours. There will be a new deal every day, so be sure to act fast!

Also, be sure to like the Facebook page, so you can be the first to know about deals that you can't get anywhere else on the internet!

Please click on the website links to be directed to the offers from the companies featured, and be sure to read the details. Conditions and restrictions may apply. If you have any specific questions about the details, the products' websites or inventory, please check with the retailers making the offers. You can find their contact information on the sites.

Deal of the Day: April 9

If you’re looking for a piece Of jewelry to make a statement, today’s deal on Soul Journey jewelry is for you.

Usually, one of the Flower Power wraparound bracelets costs $48. But TODAY readers can snag one on Amazon for $36, no code needed.

Soul Journey Flower Power Bracelets, $36 (usually $48), Amazon

The three Flower Power bracelets available are each handcrafted in California with gemstones chosen for their healing properties, according to Soul Journey’s website. The options available for this deal price are the white Howlite, gray Botswana Agate, and the blue Sodalite bracelets.

The Howlite bracelet is meant to open your heart.

The Botswana Agate version is meant to heal.

And, the Sodalite bracelet is for intuition.

Any of these bracelets would make a great gift for any mom this Mother's Day!