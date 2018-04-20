Deal of the Day: 25 percent off glass beaded bracelets from Sashka

Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

Welcome to our new series for TODAY Shopping: Deal of the Day!

Deal of the Day: April 20

Folks, after this weekend, it just may be too late to order the perfect Mother's Day gift. Why put it off?

Today's deal is 25 percent off glass beaded bracelets from Sashka | Co, using code "sash25." You can choose pretty much any color ranging from white and gold to deep blue or purple. Usually, one of these bracelets costs $20. But, with the exclusive discount code, TODAY readers can snag one for $15.

Glass beaded bracelet, $15 (usually $20), Sashka

(If you have issues with the link to the bracelets, try going to Sashkaco.com, hovering over "Shop" and pressing "Extended 8")

Handmade by artisans in Nepal, the 8-inch bracelets feature small glass beads strung together in pretty patterns.

Sashka Co

If the bracelets stretch out from wear, they will shrink back to normal in hot water.

Sashka

Depending on the color you choose, these bracelets can work as everyday accessories that match with everything or colorful accents to make any outfit pop.