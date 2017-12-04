Deal of the Day: 23 percent off Govino Shatterproof Wine and Beer Glasses

Welcome to our new series for TODAY Shopping: Deal of the Day!

Every day at 10 a.m. EST, we will reveal an exclusive deal of 20 percent off or more. This deal can only be found on our Shop TODAY Facebook page and will run for just 24 hours. There will be a new deal every day, so be sure to act fast!

Also, be sure to like the new Facbook page, so you can be the first to know about deals that you can't get anywhere else on the internet!

Please click on the website links to be directed to the offers from the companies featured, and be sure to read the details. Conditions and restrictions may apply. If you have any specific questions about the details, the products' websites or inventory, please check with the retailers making the offers. You can find their contact information on the sites.

Deal of the Day: December 4

Govino Shatterproof Wine Glasses, $20 for 2 4-packs plus free shipping (23 percent off), Govino

Govino Shatterproof Beer Glasses, $20 for 2 4-packs plus free shipping (23 percent off), Govino

Govino glasses are award-winning, shatterproof glasses made in Aurora, Colorado. They are made of a flexible, sturdy plastic material that looks elegant, but is also incredibly durable. We love Govino glasses because they are recyclable and dishwasher safe - making them perfect for your next party or holiday gathering.

Bring them as a hostess gift or put them under the tree for your friend who loves wine!

