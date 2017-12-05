Deal of the Day: 25 percent off Nikki Lund Hoodie

Welcome to our new series for TODAY Shopping: Deal of the Day!

Every day at 10 a.m. EST, we will reveal an exclusive deal of 20 percent off or more. This deal can only be found on our Shop TODAY Facebook page and will run for just 24 hours. There will be a new deal every day, so be sure to act fast!

Also, be sure to like the new Facbook page, so you can be the first to know about deals that you can't get anywhere else on the internet!

Please click on the website links to be directed to the offers from the companies featured, and be sure to read the details. Conditions and restrictions may apply. If you have any specific questions about the details, the products' websites or inventory, please check with the retailers making the offers. You can find their contact information on the sites.

Deal of the Day: December 5

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY. All prices are subject to change and items could sell out based on the merchant’s inventory.

Nikki Lund Oversized Hoodie, $86.25 (normally $115, 25 percent off), Amazon

Nikki Lund System Oversize Hoodie Amazon Nikki Lund Oversized Hoodie, $86.25 (normally $115, 25 percent off), Amazon

To get the deal, add the hoodie to your cart in Amazon and the 25 percent off will be reflected during the final checkout process (once the 'Proceed to Checkout' button is clicked)!

The classic black hoodie has officially been reinvented thanks to designer Nikki Lund.

"I've always loved over-sized hoodies and could never find one that I liked ... so I made it!" wrote Lund on her website.

This over-sized hoodie is just as comfy and cozy as your go-to, but now it has an extra fashionable twist thanks to this longer shape. It's no wonder it's a favorite of Avril Lavigne and Kaley Cuoco. In fact, stars like her designs so much that Lund was just inducted into the Smithsonian Museum for her celebrity designs.

This hoodie is universally-sized and made with soft medium weight fleece. It's the perfect sweater to wear over leggings (like this $20 pair the internet is obsessed with) while running errands or around the house. It can also be worn as a dress either with sneakers, for a casual-cool look, or with boots for a night out if you want to try the lampshading trend.

Get this for yourself or even as a holiday gift for your most fashionable friend that loves to be comfy, too. Teens and young adults will also love it, too.

For more fashion gifts, check out our gift guide for Fashionistas here!