Deal of the Day: 20 percent off Felina Loungewear

Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

Welcome to our daily series for TODAY Shopping: Deal of the Day!

Every day at 10 a.m. EST, we will reveal an exclusive deal of 20 percent off or more. This deal can only be found on our Shop TODAY Facebook page and will run for just 24 hours. There will be a new deal every day, so be sure to act fast!

Also, be sure to like the new Facebook page, so you can be the first to know about deals that you can't get anywhere else on the internet!

Please click on the website links to be directed to the offers from the companies featured, and be sure to read the details. Conditions and restrictions may apply. If you have any specific questions about the details, the products' websites or inventory, please check with the retailers making the offers. You can find their contact information on the sites.

Deal of the Day: January 23

Today only, Felina is offering 20 percent off their matching Victoria lounge wear. With this deal you'll get the Victoria Zip Front Hoodie for $50 (normally $62) and the Victoria lounge pant for $38 (normally $48).

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY. All prices are subject to change and items could sell out based on the merchant’s inventory.

No discount code needed!

Winter isn't going anywhere soon, so why not treat yourself to one more month or two indoors with this lounge wear set from Felina.

Made of ultra-soft jersey fabric, this hoodie and pant set isn't just another pair of your average pajamas. The pants have a slim fit and the hoodie is tailored. This will become your new go-to outfit for both lazy days at home and weekend errands (or even lunch!). We also love that this can be worn over leggings and a tank top on your way to the gym.

For more lounge wear we love, check out these $20 leggings from Amazon that everyone is raving about!