Deal of the Day: 20 percent off Dip into Pretty Pedicure Spacers

Welcome to our new series for TODAY Shopping: Deal of the Day!

Every day at 10 a.m. EST, we will reveal an exclusive deal of 20 percent off or more. This deal can only be found on our Shop TODAY Facebook page and will run for just 24 hours. There will be a new deal every day, so be sure to act fast!

Also, be sure to like the new Facbook page, so you can be the first to know about deals that you can't get anywhere else on the internet!

Please click on the website links to be directed to the offers from the companies featured, and be sure to read the details. Conditions and restrictions may apply. If you have any specific questions about the details, the products' websites or inventory, please check with the retailers making the offers. You can find their contact information on the sites.

Deal of the Day: December 7

At normally $10, Dip into Pretty is offering 20% off their chic toe separators!

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY. All prices are subject to change and items could sell out based on the merchant’s inventory.

Please note that the discount is added when you click "One Time Purchase" and then click "1 Applicable Promotion" and add to cart!

These soft, silicone, individual toe separators do so much more than prevent polish from smudging after a pedicure. The company claims they'll stretch your toes just like yoga for your feet. If you've ever heard of the popular YogaToes (a contraption that both Sia and the LA Dodgers love), these are basically the same, but more understated. They're also said to help ease pain from overlapping toes and bunions. Basically, these might be the secret to solving your most uncomfortable feet problems. And let's be honest, we all have them! Slip these one, put your feet up and relax!

They come in 13 fun colors and shapes and each pack comes with 8 pieces.

For more gifts for your fashionista friend, mom and grandma, check out our gift guides!