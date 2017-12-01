Deal of the Day: 20 percent off Ariel Gordon Petite Hoops

Welcome to our new series for TODAY Shopping: Deal of the Day!

Every day at 10 a.m. EST, we will reveal an exclusive deal of 20 percent off or more. This deal can only be found on our Shop TODAY Facebook page and will run for just 24 hours. There will be a new deal every day, so be sure to act fast!

Also, be sure to like the new Facbook page, so you can be the first to know about deals that you can't get anywhere else on the internet!

Please click on the website links to be directed to the offers from the companies featured, and be sure to read the details. Conditions and restrictions may apply. If you have any specific questions about the details, the products' websites or inventory, please check with the retailers making the offers. You can find their contact information on the sites.

Deal of the Day: December 1

Ariel Gordon Petite Hoops in 14K Gold, $132 (normally $165, 20 percent off), Ariel Gordon Jewelry

To get the deal, use the following code at checkout: Today20

Ariel Gordon Petite Hoops in 14K Rose Gold, $132 (normally $165, 20 percent off), Ariel Gordon Jewelry

We know this is one of our pricier deals, but hear us out! These tiny hoops are wonderful for so many reasons and make the perfect gift for a loved one.

These tiny hopes are simple yet sophisticated and will instantly update any outfit. You can wear them literally anywhere: in the carpool line, to the gym, to a luncheon, or out to dinner. They are simple enough that they will work with your favorite workout top and leggings, but also chic enough for a night out on the town. Their small size also means they aren't distracting, but instead they add a subtle hint of glamour to an everyday look. Basically, if there's one pair of earrings you or a loved one really needs, these are it.

We also cannot state enough that these are real gold, 14K gold. What an affordable way to give your teenage daughter or a girlfriend something nice without spending and arm and a leg!

