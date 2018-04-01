Deal Alert: these Coach sunglasses are 70 percent off

Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

With summer fast approaching, it's time to find a fresh pair of shades.

Hot days by the pool, outdoor activities and long road trips all include lots of time in the sun. So, why not look great while protecting your eyes? With this deal we found, you can refresh your look for those sunny days with a pair of designer sunglasses ... without paying a designer price.

Today, Jomashop, a site for deals on designer products, is offering several styles of Coach sunglasses for up to 70 percent off! That means you can score designer shades (that originally retail for over $200) for just $60.

Don't miss this deal before the day's done.

Coach Light Grey Gradient Metal Sunglasses, $60, Jomashop

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY. All prices are subject to change and items could sell out based on the merchant’s inventory.

With a touch of gold and gray, this pair is a great option for your everyday look.

Coach Brown Gradient Cat Eye Sunglasses, $60, Jomashop

This tortoise, cat-eye shape is a true classic.

Coach Gray Cat Eye Sunglasses, $60, Jomashop

In deep gray, this cat-eye pair is subdued, but stylish.

Coach Gray Gradient Cat Eye Sunglasses, $60, Jomashop

For a chic, black look, go for this cat-eye pair with gradient lenses.