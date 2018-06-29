Deal alert: Snag your perfect woven beach bag on sale at Macy's

Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

If you haven't heard, woven totes and handbags are all the rage this summer. If you're looking to sport the trend, you're in luck — Macy's has deals on tons of cute styles!

Find one with solid structure, or nab one with tassels or pompoms to make an extra splash when paired with jeans or a simple dress.

Many of these deals are limited-time offers or part of Macy's huge July Fourth sale. You can save an extra 25 percent when you donate $3 to veterans and military families at checkout. Snag an extra 20, 15 or 10 percent off select departments with the code FOURTH.

I.N.C. Mimi Vacation Vibes Tote, $20 (usually $40), Macy’s

This is perfect for the moment you want to shout out, "Beach, please!"

I.N.C. Stella Woven Beach Tote, $48 (usually $80), Macy’s

Styled with or without the pink ombre tassel, this natural woven bag with black accents works well for everyday errands or a leisurely afternoon by the pool.

The Sak Amberly Crochet Medium Hobo, $50 (usually $80), Macy’s

Who remembers this 90s trend? The Sak is back! Wear it with everything from jeans and a tee to your favorite swimsuit cover-up for a subtle, stylish accessory.

I.N.C. Kiraa Cherry Beach Tote, $20 (usually $40), Macy’s

This cheeky tote will be the literal cherry on top of a summer look.

Steve Madden Cheryl Embellished Basket Crossbody Tote, $65 (usually $108), Macy’s

Throw on this sweet crossbody tote (embellished with bumble bees and bugs) with jeans and sandals for a precious daytime look or with a sundress and espadrilles for a night out.

I.N.C. Bettsi Stripe Straw Tote, $20 (usually $40), Macy’s

Make sure you have this red, white and blue bag with nautical stripes before hitting the beach this Independence Day.

I.N.C. Lunaa Ciao Pom Pom Straw Tote, $50 (usually $70), Macy’s

Pompoms are back! This embroidered, pompom-embellished beach bag totally channels summer.

Vera Bradley Beach Tote, $40 (usually $69), Macy’s

Doesn't this bag just make you want to lounge on the beach, piña colada in hand? Vacation starts ... now.