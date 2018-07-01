Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

It seems that the older I get, the more finicky my skin becomes. I can no longer just put any old product on my face — some make me break out and some make my skin peel.

Then, after an intense search for a daily moisturizer that would be gentle enough for my sensitive, breakout-prone skin a few months ago, I came across a Korean collagen cream.

Sure enough, I fell in love. And, since it's more than 50 percent off right now, I just bought another tub.

Etude House Moistfull Collagen Cream, $12 (normally $25), Amazon

The Korean beauty trend has been around for a few years now and has developed somewhat of a cult following among the beauty-obsessed. While I'm not quite a super-fan (yet), I was intrigued by this brand's promise to hydrate skin with "super collagen water" for under $30. Plus, gel moisturizers, in my opinion, tend to absorb better and be less greasy. (If you haven't tried belif's The True Cream Aqua Bomb, you're missing out.)

My tub of collagen cream lives in my everyday bag. Here it is on my office desk in the middle of a work day.

Now, I use the Etude collagen cream every morning on top of an all natural vitamin C serum (which I wrote about in this article about editor's favorite Prime Day picks). The moisturizer is light and feels great on the skin. It's not greasy or heavy in any way. It also smells amazing. The only downside is that it doesn't have SPF so I had to add a sunscreen or foundation with sun protection to my skin care routine.

I'm at the end of tub number three and don't see myself slowing down anytime soon.

I'm truly thankful for this 50 percent off sale since my tub of cream is almost empty.

Imagine my surprise as I browsed Amazon this morning and saw tub number four for only $12!