Dax Shepard shaved the side of his head to match his daughter's new haircut

Dax Shepard's latest haircut was inspired by none other than his own kin.

Earlier this week, one of the actor's two daughters asked her parents if she could shave the side of her head, and her awesome dad decided to get a similar cut, too.

The 45-year-old gave fans an inside look at his new do on Thursday when he posted a video of himself buzzing the side of his head.

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha

"She requested a specific haircut a few days ago, and now I want to match her," he captioned the post.

The father of two played Sara Bareilles' "Armor" in the background of the clip and gave the singer a nice shoutout in the caption, writing, "Thank you @sarabareilles forgiving my daughters an anthem."

The video starts with Shepard swaying back and forth to the music, waiting for the perfect moment to begin. He has his hair clipped back at an angle, with most of it swept over to the left side of his head.

After a few seconds, he begins to slowly buzz off large chunks of hair on the right side of his head. The video ends before the cut is complete, leaving fans waiting in suspense.

Shortly afterwards, the actor posted a photo of the final haircut alongside a shot of Keanu Reeves sporting a similar look in the movie "Parenthood."

Kristen Bell shared her husband's video on her own Instagram page, captioning the post: "I love this man so much. He wanted to twin with our daughter."

Bareilles also caught wind that the actor had featured her song in his video and left him a sweet comment, writing, "This is the best best best. Thank you for being a kick ass dad for strong young women!"