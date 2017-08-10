share tweet pin email

Dakota Johnson's beauty routine isn't as complicated as you might think. In fact, she hasn't had to look her best and simplest tips.

The "Fifty Shades of Grey" actress told Glamour that her grandmother, famed actress Tippi Hedren, taught her a much more effective way to apply mascara. It's super easy, but that's a big part of its appeal.

Getty Images Tippi Hedren starred in Alfred Hitchcock's classic thriller "The Birds" in 1963.

"She was watching me put my mascara on once and told me that if you hold the mirror down low and put the mascara on while looking downward, you will get the most coverage from the based of the lashes to the tips," Johnson, 27, said. "And, of course, she's right!"

Jordan Strauss / AP Dakota Johnson, Tippy Hedren and Melanie Griffith.

It's as simple as that: Just look down as you apply to avoid getting mascara all over your freshly-shadowed eyelids and to get the most volume and coverage. And if you're looking to try this trick for yourself, check out the drugstore mascaras that celeb makeup artists swear by.

The actress, daughter of Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson, also stays fresh-faced by keeping things minimal. "I truly have the simplest routine: I wash my face in the morning and at night, then moisturize; during the day I add sunscreen," she said.

"I don’t really wear makeup if I don’t have to. When I am going out somewhere, I’ll use a little concealer, lip color, and mascara."