Dakota Johnson is filling in the gap about what happened to that gap.

The star of the “Fifty Shades” trilogy appeared on the “The Tonight Show” on Tuesday night and explained to Jimmy Fallon just how that space between her teeth closed.

“I had a permanent retainer since was, like, 13, and it was just glued to the back of my teeth” the actress, 29, said. “And I was having a lot of neck problems recently, so my orthodontist, she decided it would be a good idea to take it off and see if my jaw sort of expanded and it helped me and my gap closed by itself and I’m really sad about it, too.”

Johnson, who was promoting her new movie "The Peanut Butter Falcon," is surprised at all the attention the change is getting and managed to have a sense of humor about the whole matter.

“I’m sad about my gap tooth, too, so I’d really appreciate some privacy in this time,” she joked.

The gap was gone when Johnson attended the Hollywood premiere of her new movie, "The Peanut Butter Falcon," last week. FilmMagic

When Fallon commented that the gap looks beautiful, Johnson replied, with tongue firmly in cheek, that her world has been rocked.

“I have to deal with a whole new world of problems, getting food stuck in my tooth,” she said. "‘Cause before it would just slide right through.”

Fans shouldn’t get too used to her new look, though. Johnson said the gap will return. “Other retainers,” she explained. “The world of dentistry is so advanced.”