Daisy Ridley is a blonde now and the force is definitely with her new hairstyle

Move over, Selena Gomez: There's a new blonde in town and the force is definitely with her.

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" star Daisy Ridley stepped out in London last month, showing off a new golden 'do. It's a major departure from the deep brunette color fans are used to seeing. Even the loose chignon she wore for its debut is a total 180 from her usual slicked-back updo.

Actress Daisy Ridley attends the Oscars with her signature, slicked-back brunette style in 2016. Jason Merritt / Getty Images

Thankfully, this beauty transformation went a bit better than Ridley's last attempt with yellow dye. The "A Woman of No Importance" star once attempted to get rid of a zit using a DIY-turmeric mask (which she found after a frantic Google search) that accidentally turned the palms of her hands completely orange. Yikes!