Yes, scarves designed to look like CVS receipts are real and here's where you can get one

We’ve all checked out two items during a run to CVS and received a scroll-length receipt after the transaction. Two Etsy sellers are capitalizing off of the ridiculously long paper trail, selling scarves printed with the classic list of coupons and CVS incentives.

One seller is selling a very customizable option, where buyers can print anything they'd like onto the scarf. Satisfied customers have given the product five stars, and one even purchased the scarf for their spouse who works at CVS. Spoiler alert: It was a hit.

"My husband loved it and can't wait to show it to his co-workers." StuffUhaveTheyWant / StuffUhaveTheyWant

"I found out about it less than a week before Christmas, and paid for the express shipping," the reviewer wrote. "It arrived in plenty of time! The fabric is a bit thin for a scarf, but the printing quality is good. I ended up sewing some flannel to the back to bulk it up a bit. End result, it was a HIT! My husband loved it and can't wait to show it to his co-workers."

The second option is currently sold out, but can't be customized as much. It features a purchase of $1.67 followed by a seemingly endless number of coupons that will keep you warm and cozy throughout the winter months. Handmade and almost five feet long, the cozy fleece scarf might be more useful than its paper counterpart.

Despite issuing an announcement in 2013 on Twitter that their receipts would be reduced in size by 25% but still include the same information, the receipts are still an Internet meme, sparking parody accounts and goofy photo ops.

Jimmy Kimmel took a stab at the CVS receipt controversy in January of 2018, citing a visit from the previous CVS President, Helena Foulkes, during a parody speech where Kimmel states he will fight for shorter receipts from the drugstore chain.

When he noticed that no change was made, he created another sketch featuring a comically long receipt from CVS that was for two items.

"I thought we fixed this!" Kimmel said. "Don't make me boycott CVS. I'm putting you back on notice, CVS. Don't make us sign up for your stupid rewards club to get a smaller receipt, either."